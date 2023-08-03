How to choose the right roadside assistance coverage

Maybe you have a flat tire, ran out of gas, or need a jump-start -- roadside assistance plans can often help get you out of a jam. There are lots of options these days, and it can be tough to choose the right plan for you. Consumer Reports steers us through the ins and outs of roadside assistance.

No matter where you get your roadside assistance, plans often include the basics like a tow or jump-start and help if you have a flat, run out of gas, or lock yourself out of your car.

They’re sold by companies you’ve probably heard of: AAA, Better World Club, and Good Sam.

If you drive a lot, this kind of plan is the best because it has the most robust towing assistance setups, depending on which tier you choose. And if you drive an older car, obviously there’s more of a chance that something could happen and you might need a tow.

If you drive a new car, it might come with a plan from the manufacturer. Typically, these cover the same period of time and miles as the manufacturer’s warranty. Be sure to read the plan carefully before you need it because what’s included can vary widely by manufacturer. Towing is generally included, but typically, they’ll only take you to a dealership service department and that won’t do you any good outside of business hours if you need an emergency repair.

That’s why Consumer Reports says it might be good to get an additional plan from another provider. Check your credit card or even your auto insurance policy—for example, if you’ve got a few drivers in your family and several cars, using coverage from your insurer can be a good deal. These plans can be added right to your insurance premium, just read the fine print to make sure you don’t risk a premium increase if you call for service.

Credit card companies have programs that you don’t have to enroll in. You pay a flat fee per service. It may not be the best value, but their service saves you from paying full price for a tow. And another downside of credit card plans: You miss out on the extra discounts you find with other plans.