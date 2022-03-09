Consumer Reports

Free Up Storage on Your Smartphone

Consumer Reports

Picture this: You're about to snap a great photo, but you can't because an alert pops up saying the storage on your phone is full. We've all been there! Luckily, Consumer Reports has some quick tips to help you declutter your phone and get back in business.

It all starts with a little detective work. The first thing you need to do is look into what's taking up so much space on your phone.

To check an Android phone, go to Settings > Battery and device care > Storage. On an iPhone, it's Settings > General > iPhone Storage.

If your phone is photo-heavy, you can offload pictures and videos to cloud-based storage, such as iCloud or Google Photos, or move them to a computer or an external hard drive.

You can also optimize your photos-that means full-resolution pics are stored in the cloud while smaller versions remain on your phone.

If music is what you're hoarding, consider streaming instead. You don't really need to download and store a lot of music on your phone. That goes for podcasts, too.

For some people, the issue is memory-heavy apps. In that case, you can delete old apps or offload them-which gets rid of the apps but keeps the data related to them. So you can always download them again and pick up where you left off.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Consumer Reports

The latest news from Consumer Reports magazine.

no surprises act Mar 8

New Law Won't Stop All Surprise Medical Bills

Consumer Reports Mar 7

Food Experts Offer Advice for the Best Healthy Breakfast

And don't forget your text messages, all those shared photos, videos, and GIFs can take up space. iPhone users can clear out big text attachments on the iPhone Storage screen.

Another tip: Change your settings to save your text messages for a year or 30 days instead of forever.

For more details on decluttering your smartphone, check out Consumer Reports' instructions on our website.

This article tagged under:

Consumer ReportsSmartphone
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us