Five things you want to check to make sure aren't expired

Milk, medicine and your car registration -- all know these things expire. But a closer look around your house and car reveals many potentially life-saving items also have expiration dates, and as Consumer Reports explains, you might not even know what they are.

Some expiration dates are easy to spot. In the refrigerator, for example, and the medicine cabinet. But others are not like smoke alarms. They help protect you and your family, but only for 10 years.

“Sensors can degrade over time. So look at the manufacture date or the expiration date so you know when to replace it,” said John Galeotafiore with Consumer Reports.

The same goes for your fire extinguisher, it lasts about 12 years. Fire extinguishers can lose pressure or have corrosion.

When a fire extinguisher expires, you can't just throw it in the trash. Check your local fire department, recycling center, or hazardous waste disposal facility for disposal information.

You may be tempted to reuse a car seat or buy one used, but keep in mind they’re only good for six to 10 years. To ensure the seats are current with the latest safety features and standards and because the materials they’re made of degrade over time which could make them less safe.

If yours is expired - check online for trade-in programs or see if your local recycling center accepts them.

Just like car seats, the components that make up bike helmets can degrade over time. Consumer Reports recommends you replace your bike helmet every five years.

And Consumer Reports reminds us that any bike helmet that’s in a crash should be replaced. Any car seat that’s in a moderate or severe crash also needs to be replaced. You can check NHTSA.gov for details.

Finally, if you like to stock up on sunscreen when it’s on sale, you’ve got about three years to use it before it loses its sun protection powers.

The good news-an open sunscreen doesn’t expire any faster than an unopened one.