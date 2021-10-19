Consumer Reports

Tips to Fight Funky Smells at Home

By Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports

It happens to all of us from time to time: We search high and low to find where a yucky smell is coming from. Is it the trash can? The refrigerator? The bathroom drain? Whatever is causing it, you want it gone. And that’s where Consumer Reports comes in, with some easy ways to find and fight those funky odors.

Excess detergent and fabric softener can build up in your washer, and it can become a smelly haven for mold and mildew.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

So always measure your detergent and fabric softener. And when a wash cycle is finished, remove damp clothing right away. Wipe down the door gasket and leave
the door open if there are no small children around so the machine can dry out.

Your kitchen can harbor some strange odors, too. When Consumer Reports asked dishwasher owners whether they cleaned their machine’s filter, most said they weren’t aware there was a filter.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

barbecue 2 hours ago

We Know Who is on Top, But Who Got Snubbed on Texas Monthly's BBQ List

southlake 3 hours ago

Jewish Southlake Residents on Holocaust Remark: ‘There Are Not Two Sides'

A dirty filter smells bad and prevents the dishwasher from cleaning as effectively.
Cleaning it is easy. Twist out the filter, gently wash it under running water, and put it back.

Then sponge out the corners and floor of the machine, and your dishwasher is ready for another load.

On to the fridge. Spills can leak into the bins and crevices in the shelves. Remove them and soak in warm soapy water. Use a solution of a tablespoon of bleach in a gallon of water to wipe down and sanitize the inside of the fridge.

Another source of mysterious smells could be the garbage disposal. To freshen the drainpipe, layer in six ice cubes, a tablespoon of baking soda, three lemon slices, a teaspoon of bleach, and six more ice cubes. Then grind it, rinse, and enjoy the non-aroma.

Consumer Reports reminds us to always run water when using a garbage disposal to keep it from getting gunked up in the first place.

This article tagged under:

Consumer Reportshomescleaning
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us