Consumer Reports' Top 10 2022 Car Picks

By now you’ve heard about the challenges of buying a new car during the pandemic. If you’re in the market or you’re going to be soon, you’ll want something worth waiting for—and paying for. 

That’s where Consumer Reports can help with its list of the top new cars on the road today. All of the Top Picks come standard with forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. Those safety features are proven lifesavers. And new for this year, Top Picks are also required to have standard highway speed automatic emergency braking.

Consumer Reports' Top 10 Picks of 2022:

Nissan Sentra 

Honda Accord 

Toyota Prius & Prius Prime

Nissan’s Rogue Sport 

Kia Telluride

Lexus RX 

RAV4 Prime

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Honda Ridgeline

