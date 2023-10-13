Consumer Reports tests strollers for safety

If you have small kids, a stroller can make getting around a lot easier. But picking the right one is no stroll in the park. You want a stroller that’s sturdy, easy to use, and safe. The experts at Consumer Reports test dozens every year so that you can pick the right one for your family.

The mission of Consumer Reports is to make sure that products are safe. It tests thousands every year. And 80 years of rigorous, scientific testing continues with strollers.

You want to have confidence in what you’re buying. You want to make sure it’s safe and easy to use. But that can be difficult if you’re shopping online or even in a store. With so many strollers packed with features and often with sky-high prices, which one is best?

To check for safety, CR tests strollers for stability and braking to make sure the brakes can keep it in place even on a steep incline. And you don’t want a stroller that collapses or one with a frame that’s easily damaged.

Along with being safe, a solid stroller should be a breeze to navigate through different environments.

CR tests also look at the harness: The straps shouldn’t be compromised. Testers lift, carry, fold, unfold, and adjust strollers, then rate the experience.

To assess maneuverability, each stroller is loaded with a 30-pound weight and rolled through a test course, moving in between cones and over obstacles that simulate curbs, grass, mulch, and tree roots.

But the right stroller for your child ultimately depends on your lifestyle and budget. An umbrella stroller, like the Chicco Liteway, is ideal for traveling or quick trips around town.

A traditional stroller like CR’s top-rated Britax B-Lively Stroller is safe, sturdy, and easy to maneuver with all-wheel suspension. It makes a great all-purpose stroller.

And if you need room for two, the Britax B-Lively Double is a great choice.

Here’s another thing to consider, for newborns up to 6 months old: You’ll need a stroller seat that reclines to a near-flat position or one that fits an infant car seat.