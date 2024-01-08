Consumer Reports

Buy now, pay later advice to help shoppers avoid fees

By Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports

For Christmas shoppers that signed up for those buy now, pay later plans, the holidays are over and it's time to pay up-maybe more than you expected. So Consumer Reports is here to make sense of these short-term loans with important advice on how to dodge costly fees and what to do next time.

Some of the plans offer no-cost or low-cost terms up front, but now that those gifts have been opened and payments are due, be careful. They can get very expensive if you miss a payment or are not paid in full when the promotion period ends. Late fees can range from a few dollars up to 25% of the loan amount.

Payments that are made late, which is 30 days or more, might get reported to the credit bureaus and negatively affect your credit score.

Next time, Consumer Reports says there might be better options than buy now, pay later plans.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

First, look inside your wallet. Especially for expensive purchases, or if you think you might return something, consider using a credit card instead. Aim to pay the balance off as quickly as possible. You may earn reward points and will have consumer purchase protections in case you have trouble with the merchant or the item you purchased. Buy now, pay later loans usually don't offer protections.

If you don't have a credit card, talk to your bank or credit union. Or if it's a larger purchase, consider a personal loan. Interest rates average just under 11% for a three-year loan.

Finally, if you decide to buy now and pay later, see if you can pick the traditional pay-in-four plan. That's when you'll make four payments over six weeks with no or very small fees as long as you pay on time. And no matter which plan you pick, autopay ensures your bill is always paid on time.

Consumer Reports

The latest news from Consumer Reports magazine.

Consumer Reports Dec 28, 2023

Raise a glass to a healthy New Year

Consumer Reports Dec 27, 2023

Winter coats and car seats can be a dangerous combination

One more caution about buy now, pay later: Returns can be a hassle since you sometimes have to contact the seller and lender before you can stop making payments, a process that can take several weeks.

This article tagged under:

Consumer ReportsLoansGift shopping
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us