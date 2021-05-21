Consumer Reports

Best Used Cars for Teen Drivers Under $20,000

Safe, reliable used cars and SUVs that are well-suited for young drivers

Just in time for graduation, two of the most trusted names in auto reliability and safety are teaming up with brand new recommendations for safe, reliable and affordable used cars for teenage drivers.

Using Consumer Reports’ expertise in performance and reliability and crash test data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety - the result is a list of 61 used vehicles perfect for first-time drivers.

Included on the list: the Mazda 3, Toyota Prius and the Outback and Legacy models from Subaru.

One thing to keep in mind as you search - parts shortages and supply chain backups means you might have to do a little more digging to find a safe and affordable car.

“The used car market is really tough right now, but that doesn’t mean you should  sacrifice important safety features, like electronic stability control and the newest accident avoidance systems, which are especially important for new drivers,” said Consumer Reports auto expert Jennifer Stockburger.

To see all the cars that made the list, CLICK HERE: cr.org/teencars

