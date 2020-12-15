BBB Scam Alert: Consumers Should Prepare for Scams Ahead of COVID-19 Vaccine

The newly-approved COVID-19 vaccine means a chance to reunite with loved ones and return to normalcy for many, but for scammers, a vaccine means an opportunity to steal from hopeful consumers.

After using the pandemic to sell fake testing kits and promote fraudulent vaccine trials, the Better Business Bureau anticipates scammers will use the vaccine rollout to lure individuals into phishing scams or paying for fraudulent treatments.

According to the the Better Business Bureau, consumers may notice an increase in suspicious texts or emails claiming to have information about the vaccine in exchange for personal information.

Consumers may also find advertisements on social media or letters in the mail informing them where they can purchase the vaccine, BBB said.

The Better Business Bureau said consumers should remember the following tips before opening messages or ads regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.