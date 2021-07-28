Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson to Hold Annual Youth Summit and Diversity Dialogue

The annual Youth Summit and Diversity Dialogue, put on by longtime U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas), will be held Monday.

It is a full day of meeting with leaders and young people, to learn leadership skills, and develop more understanding of the significance of diversity.

“I thought it was some value in bringing some of these young people together at the high school level so they could see the richness of the cultures within Dallas and learn to appreciate it and get to know them,” Johnson said.

Some of the classes have stayed together and worked on projects during the many years of the summit.

There are several ways to apply for the summit, according to the congresswoman’s office: via mail, email or an online application. The mailing address is listed below.

Congresswoman Johnson’s District Office

Attention: Susan Zeb

1825 Market Center Blvd, Ste 440

Dallas, TX 75207