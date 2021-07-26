esports

Esposure Building Careers in Esports, Pro Gaming

Mother, son working to help develop esports business pros as well as gamers

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A DeSoto man and his mother are on a mission to help 20,000 esports enthusiasts by 2025.

Danny Martin and Rose Johnson founded Esposure, which is aimed at improving diversity and inclusion in the pro-gaming industry.

Martin and Johnson spoke with NBC 5's Deborah Ferguson about their effort, and you can watch that video above.

You can also learn more about Esposure's work at two upcoming events.

The first is a free webinar on July 31 at 1 p.m., but you must register here first. The second event, on Monday, Aug. 2, Esposure will present at Dallas Startup Week at 12:30 p.m. Registration is free at DallasStartupWeek.com.

