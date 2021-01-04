During Pandemic, Woman Self-Publishes Interactive Journal, Inspires Healing and Self-Love

For the first week of 2021, NBC 5 will focus on a series of 'Dream Chasers,' people who are making their dreams come true in major ways while helping communities heal a grow.

In the heart of 2020, while the world slowed down, Sheena Jones decided to take her thoughts, accomplishments and failings and self-publish a book and interactive journal called the “LovMore Journal.”

What started as a simple online blog, has become a way for people across the country to dust off the lessons of life and find beauty in vulnerability.

Jones said, even in taking the leap of faith to self-publish, she found strength. She is an advocate for allowing yourself to be vulnerable and in doing so build stronger and more meaningful relationships with partners, friends, family and even co-workers.

In a time with so much angst and uncertainty, Jones hopes this journal will help people in the community with self-love and mental health. She hopes to inspire others to find their passions, follow their dreams and find healing.

Visit the LovMore Blog and find the journal at lovmoreblog.com