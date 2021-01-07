Dream Chasers: Woman Launches Clothing Collection for Plus-Sized Women, Inspires Self-Love, Body Positivity

For the first week of 2021, NBC 5 will focus on a series of “Dream Chasers,” people who are making their dreams come true in major ways while helping communities heal a grow.
Opemipo Olowomeye considers herself a “creative entrepreneur.” The blogger and social media influencer took a calculated chance during a tough 2020 to launch her own clothing collection for plus-sized women with Elevyn Thirty.
Olowomeye, the youngest daughter of immigrants, says this has been a dream come true for her. She is empowering women across the country and promoting self-love and body positivity - a journey she continues for herself.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
You can find more about her collection at Elevyn Thirty and learn more about the woman behind the collection at http://www.msopezzy.com.