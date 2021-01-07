Dream Chasers: Woman Launches Clothing Collection for Plus-Sized Women, Inspires Self-Love, Body Positivity

For the first week of 2021, NBC 5 will focus on a series of “Dream Chasers,” people who are making their dreams come true in major ways while helping communities heal a grow.

Opemipo Olowomeye considers herself a “creative entrepreneur.” The blogger and social media influencer took a calculated chance during a tough 2020 to launch her own clothing collection for plus-sized women with Elevyn Thirty.

Olowomeye, the youngest daughter of immigrants, says this has been a dream come true for her. She is empowering women across the country and promoting self-love and body positivity - a journey she continues for herself.

You can find more about her collection at Elevyn Thirty and learn more about the woman behind the collection at http://www.msopezzy.com.