Dallas-Based Yangu Beauty Providing Representation in Luxury Skin Care

Sipho Gumbo wanted to find a solution to her problem. Dry skin was an issue she and her daughters were dealing with.

“As women of color, it was hard for us to find products that really worked, so I started developing one,” Gumbo said.

After years of work, Yangu Beauty is not just a Dallas-based, African-owned skincare company, but as of November, they were one of the few luxury skincare lines for women of color available online at NeimanMarcus.com.

Gumbo spoke with NBC 5 Today anchor Laura Harris about the road to this point and the reason representation in the beauty space is so important.