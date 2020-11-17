Community Conversations: What's Next After Marches and Elections Are Over?

The Fort Worth NAACP chapter is hosting a webinar this week addressing civic participation, specifically discussing what can you do now that the marches and elections are over?

The free hour-long webinar at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 will include discussions and audience participation.

Among the talking points: What do we do now that the elections are over? What are the issues that need continued community input? How do we keep those issues alive in the community? Who needs to be engaged to make change a reality?

Dekia Greene the president of the TCU NAACP branch, Pamela Young with United Fort Worth, Jamal Watkins vice president for civic engagement with the NAACP and Leon Reed, Jr, the attorney who walked 200 miles to Austin to meet with Gov. Greg Abbott about police brutality in Fort Worth are the featured special guests.

The event is being moderated by social activist and Friendship-West Baptist Church pastor Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes III.

CLICK HERE to find out how to participate and register for the event.