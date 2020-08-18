Community Conversations: Opportunity in America

The state of opportunity in America study surveyed 260 residents from so-called fragile communities in North Texas.

They were asked about the biggest barriers to opportunity here.

NBC 5's Kristi Nelson spoke to two researchers about the ways minority communities are impacted, even when it comes to the mindset about self-improvement.

Dr. Howard Henderson, Director of the Center for Justice Research at Texas Southern University.

Dr. Harry Williams, President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund also joined NBC 5 to share his thoughts.