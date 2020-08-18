community conversations

Community Conversations: Opportunity in America

The state of opportunity in America study surveyed 260 residents from so-called fragile communities in North Texas.

They were asked about the biggest barriers to opportunity here.

NBC 5's Kristi Nelson spoke to two researchers about the ways minority communities are impacted, even when it comes to the mindset about self-improvement.

Conversations: Call for Change

NBC 5 wants to have conversations with people about what we are seeing unfold in our country in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the call for change.

Community Conversations: SMU Law Student Pushes for Change

Community Conversations: Black Male Empowerment Summit Begins Virtually

Dr. Howard Henderson, Director of the Center for Justice Research at Texas Southern University.

Dr. Harry Williams, President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund also joined NBC 5 to share his thoughts.

