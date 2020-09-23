Community Conversations: NIH To Fund Project Targeting Minority Communities Affected By COVID-19

NBC 5's Bianca Castro spoke with National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities Director Eliseo J. Pérez-Stable. M.D., as well as Jamboor Vishwanatha, Ph.D., University of North Texas Health Science Center, who will lead the team in charge of efforts in Texas.

The National Institutes of Health will award $12 million towards community engagement research efforts in areas hardest hit by COVID-19.

The money will fund engagement efforts in ethnic and racial minority communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Jamboor Vishwanatha, Ph.D., University of North Texas Health Science Center, will lead the team in charge of efforts in Texas.

They will raise COVID-19 awareness and education research, especially among African Americans, Hispanics/Latinos, and American Indians -populations that account for over half of all reported cases in the United States.

They also will promote and facilitate the inclusion and participation of these groups in vaccine and therapeutic clinical trials to prevent and treat the disease.