Community Conversations: Co-Authors With Local Ties Talk Importance of Diversity in Children's Books

Two sisters with North Texas ties had a goal: They didn’t want to just be published authors, but they also wanted to make sure they were filling what they call a void when it comes to diversity in children’s literature.

Tristan Towns and Lacey Howard recently self-published "I Am Me." They describe it as a fun story encouraging children to embrace their uniqueness and celebrate everyone’s differences. This book is filled with powerful affirmations and beautiful illustrations, with hopes of helping as many children as possible see themselves reflected in the pages.

At the time of this article, "I Am Me" was the number one new release in children's books on disability on Amazon.

Lacey, who lives in Plano, and Tristan, who lives in Las Vegas, talked with NBC 5 Today's Laura Harris about their efforts to ensure every voice is heard.