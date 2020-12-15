Community Conversations: Black is Beautiful Exhibit

Black is Beautiful DFW, is a series of images that are now on display in Dallas. Yesi Fortuna, of Fort Lion Studio, is the photographer and creator of this project.

“We opened the doors to the public, and said specifically to our black community, please come in, let us pour love onto you. We want to capture your faces, your smiling beaming faces, or your sad faces, whatever it is that you are feeling right now,” said Fortuna.

Fortuna received a grant from the City of Dallas for the project.

“This whole program that Yesi has been a part of, which is our culture of value program, was this, our sort of response as an office and as part of the city to reach out to our artists of color especially knowing that there has been a disparate impact for them through this time, through COVID-19,” said Dallas' Cultural Programs Manager, Glenn Ayers.

The photographs will be on display in Deep Ellum, the West Village and outside Fair Park.

For more on arts and culture in the City of Dallas, go to https://dallasculture.org/