Community Conversations: Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Teach-In

Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas is set to host its 4th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Teach-In.

The event will be virtual this year starting Saturday at 11 a.m. and will be streamed live on Friendship-West’s online platforms including the church website, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

This year’s theme is MLK: Theology, Policy, and Protest and is a frank and open discussion about putting the work of Dr. King into action in practical ways.

For more information, visit https://www.friendshipwest.org.