The impact of Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s policy to refuse low-level drug cases is the topic of research by the Deason Criminal Justice Reform Center at Southern Methodist University.

Creuzot began the policy when he took office in 2019.

The inquiry will come in several reports, the first of which covers the racial characteristics of drug defendants in 6 large cities in Dallas County in 2018, the year before Creuzot took office.

Future reports will compare subsequent years in those communities.

The study is called “The ABCs of Racial Disparity.”

A link to the initial report is here.