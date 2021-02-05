Community Conversation: Photographer Focuses on Homeless Awareness

For the past two years, Dallas documentary photographer, Richard Sharum, has worked to capture images of people experiencing homelessness in the city.

He works with families and shelters to tell their stories through photos - hoping to inspire change.

Sharum spoke with Larry Collins as a part of our Community Conversations series. He says this is a project of empathy rather than sympathy and he hopes it will serve to remind people in the community.

Part of the project focused on school-aged children and their families. Sharum hopes these images would be a unifying agent to show the stories of struggle and survival.

You can see his work HERE.