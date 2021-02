A North Texas trailblazer, Opal Lee, 94, is being recognized for her decades of work to have Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday.

Lee has been named the national co-lead of the Juneteenth Legacy Project.

In June 2021, a 5,000 square foot art installation and storytelling space will be dedicated in Galveston, where Juneteenth originated.

As a part of our Community Conversations series, Lee talks to NBC 5’s Larry Collins about the project.