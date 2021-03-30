education

Community Conversation: North Texas Education Specialists Plan Forum

Across North Texas, many students are struggling to shake the “COVID Slide” and not fall too far behind due to challenges facing families and educators during the pandemic.

By Larry Collins

Suzanne Kreiter | Boston Globe | Getty Images

Across North Texas, many students are struggling to shake the “COVID slide” and avoid falling too far behind due to challenges facing families and educators because of the pandemic.

Local education leaders and Building Solutions on Wednesday will partner for a panel discussion about those challenges with a special focus on equity, inclusion and mental well-being.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Panelists include Dr. Sherril English, a clinical professor at Southern Methodist University and Dr. Terry Flowers, the Perot Family Headmaster at St. Philip’s School and Community Center in Dallas.

Conversations: Call for Change

NBC 5 wants to have conversations with people about what we are seeing unfold in our country in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the call for change.

desoto isd 22 hours ago

Community Conversations: DeSoto ISD's Plan for the Future

community conversations Mar 26

Community Conversation: Allyship and Support Importance in Asian American Community

The panel runs from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Register for the Building Solutions for Brighter Futures virtual panel HERE.

This article tagged under:

education
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us