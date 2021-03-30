Community Conversation: North Texas Education Specialists Plan Forum

Across North Texas, many students are struggling to shake the “COVID slide” and avoid falling too far behind due to challenges facing families and educators because of the pandemic.

Local education leaders and Building Solutions on Wednesday will partner for a panel discussion about those challenges with a special focus on equity, inclusion and mental well-being.

Panelists include Dr. Sherril English, a clinical professor at Southern Methodist University and Dr. Terry Flowers, the Perot Family Headmaster at St. Philip’s School and Community Center in Dallas.

The panel runs from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

