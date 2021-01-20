call for change

Community Conversation: Importance of Diversity in Children's Literature

By Laura Harris

Sharon Jones-Scaife

The push for more diversity in children’s literature has seen a big resurgence in the last year, but in an age where many young students are spending a lot more time isolated, the books they read could be having a bigger socio-emotional impact than ever before.

In this Community Conversation, NBC 5 Today’s Laura Harris talks with North Texas author Sharon Jones-Scaife and Reading Partners North Texas representative Kyra Horton about not just diversity in books for minority children, but the reason it’s important for children in the minority as well.

Jones-Scaife has her own series of children’s books she wrote and illustrated. You can find them on her website or Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Walmart.com, Target.com.

