Community Conversation: Dallas-Based Docu-Series Hopes to Uplift Single Mothers

Women that Soar, a Dallas-based platform to uplift women is hoping to change lives through a new docu-series called “OVERCOMERS” produced in North Texas.

The group is looking for five single mothers who are looking for a change in their lives, families and communities.

“Selected applicants will begin the journey of a lifetime to become independent, empowered and equipped with the knowledge to soar beyond their wildest dreams,” a media release explained.

Women that Soar founder Gina Grant says the women will be paired with mentors who will help them reach their full potential and overcome the challenges they face in life.

Do you or someone you know meet the following criteria?

1. Must be a minority, single mother.

2. Must be head of household.

3. Must be employed.

4. Must be 25 years of age or older.

5. Must be willing to participate in required meetings, financial literacy courses, coaching and workshops.

6. Must live within the southern sector of Dallas.

To apply, upload a two-minute video to www.womenthatsoar.com for consideration.