Dallas

Community Conversation: Dallas-Based Docu-Series Hopes to Uplift Single Mothers

The group is looking for five single mothers who are looking for a change in their lives, families and communities

By Larry Collins

Women that Soar, a Dallas-based platform to uplift women is hoping to change lives through a new docu-series called “OVERCOMERS” produced in North Texas.

The group is looking for five single mothers who are looking for a change in their lives, families and communities.

“Selected applicants will begin the journey of a lifetime to become independent, empowered and equipped with the knowledge to soar beyond their wildest dreams,” a media release explained.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 15 mins ago

Tarrant County Reports 1,536 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, Adds 15 Deaths

Women that Soar founder Gina Grant says the women will be paired with mentors who will help them reach their full potential and overcome the challenges they face in life.

Do you or someone you know meet the following criteria?

1.      Must be a minority, single mother.
2.      Must be head of household.
3.      Must be employed.
4.      Must be 25 years of age or older.
5.      Must be willing to participate in required meetings, financial literacy courses, coaching and workshops.
6.      Must live within the southern sector of Dallas.

To apply, upload a two-minute video to www.womenthatsoar.com for consideration.

This article tagged under:

Dallascommunity conversations
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us