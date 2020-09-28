Southern Methodist University

Community Conversation: Changing the Culture at SMU

By Laura Harris

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Even before the death of George Floyd sparked outrage across the country in May, students at SMU in Dallas said they knew what racism felt like. They said they knew because they had experienced it on campus. NBC 5 covered their concerns in June.

Those experiences came to a head in June when students took to social media expressing concern, heartache and calls for change on the campus.

Since then, the university has appointed Maria Dixon-Hall as Chief Diversity Officer. The university said this was a direct action to address the students' concerns.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 25

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 49 mins ago

Memorial Service To Be Held Monday for Dallas Fire Engineer Driver Killed in Off-Duty Accident

The university’s president, Gerald Turner, and Dixon-Hall joined NBC 5 Today anchor Laura Harris for a community conversation detailing the changes the university is working to make immediately and over time with the help of the newly formed Black Unity Forum, which is made of several groups of people from campus, and their action plan to move the university forward to ensure students and faculty feel SMU is a safe place for them to be.

This article tagged under:

Southern Methodist UniversityDallasGeorge Floydeducationcommunity conversations
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us