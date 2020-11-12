Community Conversation: Black-Owned Beauty Supply Franchise First in DeSoto

Chantelle Crespo and Adrienne Alexander have been through their share of trials and tribulations.

The single mothers were both looking for a way to get a business going but were waiting for the right opportunity. That came in the form of an opportunity with Bravo reality television star Lia Dias from "Married to Medicine Los Angeles."

After a lot of conversation and paperwork, Crespo and Alexander found themselves franchisees of Dias' beauty supply chain, The Girl Cave LA. The two did their research to find a place where the store could thrive and zeroed in on DeSoto.

Their franchise is now the first Black-owned beauty supply store in the city. A city, that is predominantly Black.

In this Community Conversation, the two talk to NBC 5 Today anchor Laura Harris about their leap of faith to start something of their own and the way they hope their story empowers women.