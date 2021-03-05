Community Conversation: A ‘Civilized' Conversation With a Big Thought

Big Thought is a Dallas-based nonprofit that prides itself on empowering young people while closing the opportunity gap. A big part of that mission is ensuring the communities these children live in are places of understanding, acceptance and hope.

Local artists ShySpeaks, Dee-1 and community leaders will conduct a virtual, panel conversation to discuss social shifts, unrest, reformation and restoration with a concert included.

The socially-distant, drive-in event will be at Gilley’s in Dallas located at 1135 S. Lamar Street.

DFW! Pull up, park & enjoy this DRIVE-IN Concert & Conversation! | Sat 03/06/21 - 6PM



VIP ° GEN ° LIVESTREAM ~ https://t.co/ofPGIE5Gje#CivilizedDFW pic.twitter.com/r1Gge91xbS — Shy Amos (@ShySpeaks) February 27, 2021

Tickets for in-person and virtual guests are available online.