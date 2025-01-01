Have some returns or more shopping to do? Are you wondering what stores are open on New Year's Day?

New Year's Day is a federal holiday, meaning banks are closed, mail will not be delivered and federal employees have the day off.

Most restaurant, grocery, and retail chains will be open on Jan. 1, though some may have adjusted their operating hours, like Lowe's and Home Depot, which will open later in the morning and close a little earlier in the evening.

Shoppers who prefer Aldi, Costco, Sam's Club, and Trader Joe's will have to go elsewhere on New Year's Day -- they'll all be closed. However, Kroger, H-E-B, Albertsons, Sprouts, and Whole Foods are all open. The same is true for Walmart and Target.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Along with the USPS, many shipping services, including FedEx and UPS, are closed on Jan. 1.

Need a prescription? Walgreens and CVS are open for business on New Year's Day, though some may have modified hours.

When in doubt, check your store's hours before heading out. Most businesses will return to their normal schedules on Thursday, Jan. 2.