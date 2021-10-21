travel

Tickets for 9-Month-Long ‘Ultimate World Cruise' Now on Sale

Getty Images

Tickets for a nine-month "Ultimate World Cruise" are now on sale.

According to a report by KXAN, Royal Caribbean is offering guests the chance to visit more than 150 destinations in 65 countries, across all seven continents.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The 274-night adventure will take place aboard the Serenade of the Seas cruise ship, KXAN reported.

The trip will depart from Miami on Dec. 10, 2023 and return Sept. 10, 2024.

Business News

Fort Worth 19 mins ago

American Airlines Posts $169M Profit on Taxpayer Help

Sustainability 15 hours ago

SMU Grads Launch Sustainable Startup to Change Single-Use Item Blueprint

Tickets start at $60,999 per person, with an additional $4,667 in taxes, fees and port expenses, KXAN reported. If you pay in full by Jan. 6, 2023, you can get 10% off the price.

You can book the full nine-month trip or choose from four individual expeditions:

  • “Round the Horn: Americas and Antarctica Expedition” (Dec. 10, 2023 – Feb. 11, 2024) with destinations in locations like Chichen Itza, Christ the Redeemer, Iguazu Falls and Machu Picchu
  • “Wonders of Asia and the Pacific Expedition” (Feb. 11 – May 9, 2024) with destinations in locations like the Great Barrier Reef, the Great Wall of China and the Taj Mahal
  • “Middle East Treasures and Marvels of the Med Expedition” (May 9 – July 10, 2024) with destinations in locations like Petra, the Pyramids of Giza, the Temple of Artemis and the Colosseum
  • “Capitals of Culture” (July 10 – Sept. 10, 2024) with destinations in locations like the Sagrada Familia and Iceland’s Blue Lagoon

If you want to attend the "Ultimate World Cruise," call Royal Caribbean or book through a travel agent.

To view the full report on KXAN, click here.

This article tagged under:

travelRoyal Caribbeancruises
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us