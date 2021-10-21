Tickets for 9-Month-Long ‘Ultimate World Cruise' Now on Sale

Tickets for a nine-month "Ultimate World Cruise" are now on sale.

According to a report by KXAN, Royal Caribbean is offering guests the chance to visit more than 150 destinations in 65 countries, across all seven continents.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The 274-night adventure will take place aboard the Serenade of the Seas cruise ship, KXAN reported.

The trip will depart from Miami on Dec. 10, 2023 and return Sept. 10, 2024.

Tickets start at $60,999 per person, with an additional $4,667 in taxes, fees and port expenses, KXAN reported. If you pay in full by Jan. 6, 2023, you can get 10% off the price.

You can book the full nine-month trip or choose from four individual expeditions:

“Round the Horn: Americas and Antarctica Expedition” (Dec. 10, 2023 – Feb. 11, 2024) with destinations in locations like Chichen Itza, Christ the Redeemer, Iguazu Falls and Machu Picchu

“Wonders of Asia and the Pacific Expedition” (Feb. 11 – May 9, 2024) with destinations in locations like the Great Barrier Reef, the Great Wall of China and the Taj Mahal

“Middle East Treasures and Marvels of the Med Expedition” (May 9 – July 10, 2024) with destinations in locations like Petra, the Pyramids of Giza, the Temple of Artemis and the Colosseum

“Capitals of Culture” (July 10 – Sept. 10, 2024) with destinations in locations like the Sagrada Familia and Iceland’s Blue Lagoon

If you want to attend the "Ultimate World Cruise," call Royal Caribbean or book through a travel agent.

To view the full report on KXAN, click here.