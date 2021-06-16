Three Downtown Dallas High-Rises, Including Landmark Skyscraper, Scheduled For July Foreclosure

Another of downtown Dallas’ landmark skyscrapers is threatened with foreclosure.

The 34-story 717 N. Harwood tower is one of three high-rises in downtown Dallas that lenders say have defaulted on debts.

717 N. Harwood was built in 1980 as the headquarters for oil firm Diamond Shamrock. The office high-rise was later renamed KPMG Centre for its lead accounting firm tenant. KPMG relocated in 2015.

The Harwood Street office tower has been owned since 2014 by a company created by Austin businessman Nate Paul’s World Class Capital Group.

