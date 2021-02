Sears is closing 11 more department stores, including the one at Town East Mall in Mesquite.

It’s the last Sears department store open in North Texas after two others closed last year at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth and The Parks at Arlington.

Sears hasn’t responded to requests to confirm the closings, but its website has listed jobs characterized as “store closing” positions at 11 stores, including Mesquite.

