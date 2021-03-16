The Case for Adjusting Social Security Benefits to Help Lower-Income Workers

Quick! Name a little-known industry that has blossomed over the past 20 years.
No, you can't say the internet. That's not little-known.
Stumped?
Business News
Here's my entry: the Social Security benefit-claiming industry.
Yup, it's a real industry in which thousands of financial planners offer an intricate service. They help us pick the best, most profitable time to start taking Social Security benefits. An army of software developers provides support.
Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News