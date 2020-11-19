Texas to Receive $7.5 Million in Settlement Over Apple iPhone Battery Issue

The state of Texas will receive just over $7.5 million of a $113 million multi-state settlement with Apple over the company's 2016 decision to throttle the performance of iPhones.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a coalition of over 30 other attorneys general in alleging that Apple discovered an issue with the battery in the phones that led to performance issues with the device and that rather than disclosing these issues or replacing batteries, Apple concealed the issues and reduced iPhone performance.

"Apple's concealment of the battery issues and decision to throttle caused Apple to profit from selling additional phones to customers whose phone performance had decreased," Paxton's office said in a statement Thursday.

From the lawsuit, the state of Texas will receive a payment of just over $7.5 million. The attorney general's office has not responded to an email from NBC 5 asking about how the settlement funds will be used.

"In addition to the monetary payment, Apple must also provide truthful information to consumers about iPhone battery health, performance and power management on their website, update installation notes, and in the iPhone user interface itself," Paxton's office said.

The attorney general's statement said Apple also recently entered into a proposed settlement of class action litigation regarding the same conduct and upon finalization will pay out up to $500 million in consumer restitution.