Dallas

Southwest Sharing $125M From Boeing Settlement With Workers

Dallas-based Southwest is among the hardest hit by the Boeing MAX grounding

A Southwest Boeing 737 Max 8 enroute from Tampa prepares to land at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on March 11, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Getty Images

Southwest Airlines will share about $125 million from a Boeing settlement with its workers.

The Dallas carrier has been among the hardest hit by the grounding of Boeing's MAX 737 airplanes in March after a pair of deadly crashes. Without the planes, Southwest has said that it will cancel about 175 flights each weekday. Southwest had 34 MAX planes when they were grounded and had expected more to be delivered this year

Earlier this month, the airline pushed back the return date for the troubled aircraft. The planes will not be included on flight schedules until at least March 6, a month longer than previously planned, citing continued uncertainty.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

The Voice 3 hours ago

The Voice Finalists Join NBC 5

Dallas 4 hours ago

Dallas Police Asking for Public’s Help in Man’s Death

The airline said Thursday that the money given to employees will be funded as part of its annual 2019 profit sharing distribution next year. Southwest workers will also find out next year more details on the percentage of money they will receive.

The settlement details with Boeing are confidential.

Southwest Airlines is in ongoing talks with Boeing about compensation for damages related to the MAX groundings.

This article tagged under:

DallasSouthwest Airlinesboeing max 8
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us