coronavirus

Southwest CEO Takes Pay Cut as Coronavirus Takes Toll

By Deborah Ferguson

Southwest Bathroom Camera Lawsuit
Matt Hartman, AP

The CEO of Southwest Airlines will take a pay cut as the Dallas-based carrier struggles amid a drop in bookings related to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“I can confirm Gary stated he would reduce his salary, which has not increased since 2017, by 10 percent,” media relations manager Michelle Agnew told NBC 5 in an email.

In an internal email to employees on Monday, Kelly discussed the financial crisis the coronavirus is causing at Southwest and the airline industry.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital 15 mins ago

Texas Scottish Rite Partners With Local Restaurant for Burgers Crafted by Patients

Dallas 26 mins ago

Failed Smash-and-Grab Leaves Convenience Store Window Smashed in Dallas

“Gary reiterated that we are prepared and have a strong financial position, but cautioned that we are seeing an alarming drop in bookings and sales due to the Coronavirus, as we outlined in a form 8-K filing last week, with an estimated impact of $200-$300 million in the month of March alone,” Agnew said.

Agnew said “many of our potential action items are not ready for prime time, and we’ll provide updates as we make final decisions.”

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSouthwest
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us