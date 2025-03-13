It is hard to make a more controversial decision in Dallas than trading Luka Doncic, and now Southwest Airlines is evoking the blockbuster trade as it tries to soothe customers upset by its latest divisive move.

“It’s not like we traded Luka...” the air carrier wrote in a Thursday post on Instagram.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines nixed its longtime “bags fly free” policy Tuesday, sparking widespread anger on social media and beyond.

The loss of the customer-friendly policy is splitting the opinions of passengers and investors, but is it really comparable to a basketball move that Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb said “killed the city”?

