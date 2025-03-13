Airlines

Southwest responds to bag policy change: ‘It's not like we traded Luka'

The policy change was controversial, but was it as divisive as trading an NBA superstar?

By Sasha Richie | The Dallas Morning News

It is hard to make a more controversial decision in Dallas than trading Luka Doncic, and now Southwest Airlines is evoking the blockbuster trade as it tries to soothe customers upset by its latest divisive move.

“It’s not like we traded Luka...” the air carrier wrote in a Thursday post on Instagram.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines nixed its longtime “bags fly free” policy Tuesday, sparking widespread anger on social media and beyond.

The loss of the customer-friendly policy is splitting the opinions of passengers and investors, but is it really comparable to a basketball move that Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb said “killed the city”?

Click here to read more on the change from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

AirlinesLuka Doncic
