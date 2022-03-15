DallasNews.com

Southwest Among Airlines Cutting Spring Flights

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said staffing shortages were to blame while Fort Worth-based American Airlines said higher fuel costs would cut into profits

By Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning News

aviation-images.com | Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Airlines including Dallas-based Southwest are cutting thousands of spring flights from schedules because of serious headwinds from high fuel prices, staffing challenges and other ongoing supply chain constraints.

Southwest Airlines has recently cut 14,500 flights from its March through May schedule, according to flight schedule service Cirium, and the company on Tuesday cited “continuing challenges with available staffing.”

Southwest, which made the announcement in a regulatory filing Tuesday, said that it now expects its flying schedule to be about 4% lower for 2022 than it was in 2019, even after stronger than anticipated bookings so far this year. For the second quarter alone, Southwest Airlines’ capacity will be about 7% lower than it was in 2019, even though travelers are eager to fly. Southwest, however, did say that revenue would be slightly better than previous estimates.

DallasNews.comAMERICAN AIRLINESSouthwest Airlinesgas pricesairline industry
