Southwest Airlines Will Expand to Houston Intercontinental, Chicago O'Hare Airports in Early 2021

Southwest Airlines will start service to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental and Chicago O’Hare airports early next year, two markets where it already has a major presence.

Southwest, which flies now to Chicago Midway and Houston Hobby airports, is continuing its coronavirus pandemic strategy of flying to more U.S. airports to capture more customers.

“It’s very common for us to serve multiple airports in the same city, we just had not been able to previously,” said Southwest chief commercial officer Andrew Watterson at the International Aviation Forecast Summit in Cincinnati. “So now with extra aircraft, reduced activity in these airports, we’re able to introduce markets and offer customers a good choice to fly Southwest.”

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.