Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Offers Free Companion Pass for Limited Time

nievex (2)
NBC 5 News

If you are a "Rapid Rewards" member with Dallas based Southwest Airlines, the airline is offering a deal but you must act fast.

Any Rapid Rewards member must purchase a ticket before September 24, for travel before November 15.

The Rapid Rewards member will then qualify for a companion pass, that allows a second person to travel with you for free.

Business News

Trump Organization 2 hours ago

Judge: Eric Trump Must Testify in NY Probe Before Election

Economy 15 hours ago

Stocks Close Sharply Lower as Tech Sector Takes Another Hit

The companion pass will be valid from January 6 through February 28.

The pass does not include taxes and fees.

You can click here to check out the offer for yourself but act fast as the promotion ends on Thursday, September 24.

This article tagged under:

Southwest Airlines
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us