Southwest Airlines Offers Free Companion Pass for Limited Time

If you are a "Rapid Rewards" member with Dallas based Southwest Airlines, the airline is offering a deal but you must act fast.

Any Rapid Rewards member must purchase a ticket before September 24, for travel before November 15.

The Rapid Rewards member will then qualify for a companion pass, that allows a second person to travel with you for free.

The companion pass will be valid from January 6 through February 28.

The pass does not include taxes and fees.

You can click here to check out the offer for yourself but act fast as the promotion ends on Thursday, September 24.