Southwest Airlines laying off 1,750 corporate workers in cost-saving effort

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is cutting 15% of its corporate staff, the company announced Monday. The layoffs amount to about 1,750 people; Southwest employs a total of more than 72,000 full-time or full-time equivalent workers.

“This is a very difficult and monumental shift, and I arrived at this decision after careful and thorough reflection, knowing how hard it will be to say goodbye to Cohearts who have been a significant part of our Culture and our accomplishments,” said CEO Bob Jordan in a release.

The cuts come after a fourth-quarter earnings call in which the company warned of rising labor costs despite a hiring pause on management, headquarters jobs and outside workers. Southwest had previously offered buyouts to workers at 18 airports.

