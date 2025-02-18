Airlines

Southwest Airlines laying off 1,750 corporate workers in cost-saving effort

The Dallas-based airline is cutting 15% of corporate staff

By Sasha Richie | The Dallas Morning News


NBC 5 News

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is cutting 15% of its corporate staff, the company announced Monday. The layoffs amount to about 1,750 people; Southwest employs a total of more than 72,000 full-time or full-time equivalent workers.

“This is a very difficult and monumental shift, and I arrived at this decision after careful and thorough reflection, knowing how hard it will be to say goodbye to Cohearts who have been a significant part of our Culture and our accomplishments,” said CEO Bob Jordan in a release.

The cuts come after a fourth-quarter earnings call in which the company warned of rising labor costs despite a hiring pause on management, headquarters jobs and outside workers. Southwest had previously offered buyouts to workers at 18 airports.

Click here to read more on the layoff from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

