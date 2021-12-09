Southwest Airlines Introduces New Fare Type: Here's What We Know

Coming out of the pandemic, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines says it’s getting ready to shake up the air travel business with a new category of tickets, expanding from its traditional three-tier “Wanna Get Away,” “Anytime” and “Business Select” fares.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, Southwest announced the new fare type Wednesday at its investor day meeting in New York, but corporate leaders were stingy with details until the company is ready to launch the program in full.

Southwest Airlines chief commercial officer Andrew Watterson said the airline would be launching a “new fare product which is essentially a new fare offering, or a fourth column to be displayed in our website along with what you see today, which is the Business Select, Anytime and Wanna Get Away columns.”

“I would encourage you to think about this as being above Wanna Get Away; that’d be an upsell,” Watterson said. Southwest wouldn’t say exactly what would be included in the new fare category but did hint that it would be better than Wanna Get Away fares without taking away service from that lowest price tier of tickets.

