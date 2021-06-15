Southwest Airlines ‘Resuming Operations' After Second Day of Flight Delays

After grounding flights Monday night due to an issue with a weather data provider, Southwest Airlines is again battling delays Tuesday afternoon.

The airline tweeted Tuesday that they were "aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve" them.

At about 2:35 p.m., 90 minutes after acknowledging the delays, the airline issued the following statement:

"Southwest is in the process of resuming normal operations after a brief pause in our flight activity resulting from intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity Tuesday afternoon. Our Teams are working quickly to minimize flight disruptions and Customer impact. We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations. We ask that travelers use Southwest.com to check flight status or consult a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent at the airport for assistance with travel needs."

According to FlightAware.com, Southwest has canceled 478 flights Tuesday and delayed another 702.

At Dallas Love Field Tuesday, there are 67 flights delayed and 69 cancellations. Due to longer lines at the airport, Love Field is advising travelers arrive 90 minutes before their flight and double check to make sure their flight hasn't been canceled before heading to the airport.

Though their are delays, Texas Sky Ranger was over Love Field at about 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon as Southwest flights were departing.

On Monday, FlightAware reported 1,518 Southwest delays and 45 cancellations.