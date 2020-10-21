Shiner Bock Brewery Fires Richards Group Over Remarks by Dallas Agency's Founder

Another major Texas brand is cutting ties with the Dallas-based ad agency thrown into a controversy over racially insensitive remarks made by its founder.

Spoetzle Brewery, the Shiner-based brewery that produces Shiner Bock, announced Tuesday it was ending its partnership with The Richards Group following the remarks made by Stan Richards, the agency's founder.

Richards, 88, had admitted to using the words, "it's too Black," during an internal pitch meeting for Carrollton-based Motel 6. Richards later apologized and resigned from the company.

Two big companies have fired their ad agency, Dallas-based The Richards Group and it’s all over racially insensitive comments made by the agency’s legendary founder. NBC 5’s Katy Blakey explains.

"The Spoetzl Brewery values diversity, equality, and inclusion, and we expect all of our employees and partners to share in these values. For this reason, the decision has been made to end our partnership with The Richards Group effective immediately," the brewery's statement read.

Motel 6 and Atlanta-based The Home Depot severed ties with the company last week.

Richards named longtime employee Glenn Dady as his successor last year.