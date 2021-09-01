DallasNews.com

SBA Pleads for More Emergency Loan Applicants, After Rejecting Scores of Business Owners

By Natalie Walters - The Dallas Morning News

The U.S. Small Business Administration office.(U.S. Small Business Administration)
U.S. Small Business Administration

Dana Glosson and her husband, Toby, made about $170,000 a year before the pandemic from their Georgetown materials transportation company, Glosson Enterprises. But in May 2020, Toby caught the virus and spent months in the hospital. He died three months later.

“It’s felt like one thing after another and I just can’t get my head above water to even get past one loss to make it to the next one,” Dana said.

Toby was always the driver, while Dana was the bookkeeper. Now that she’s on her own, Dana, 57, created a new business plan to buy a modified van so she can be a medical transporter. She applied for a $218,000 low-interest loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program created to boost small businesses and nonprofits experiencing COVID-related revenue loss.

