Say Goodbye to the Now-Closed Bolsa, One of Dallas’ Most Unique Restaurants

The farm-to-table restaurant took a chance on a section of Oak Cliff and created a movement in Dallas that shifted diners’ focus south of the Trinity River.

By Sarah Blaskovich

Bolsa restaurant
Carter Rose/Special contributor to The Dallas Morning News

Scene shots from Bolsa in the Bishop Arts District.

Restaurateur Chris Zielke pauses after confirming the fresh news that Bolsa in Oak Cliff served its final dinner on Jan. 21.

“This conversation makes me emotional,” he says, then goes quiet. Zielke, Chris Jeffers and their two partners had been dreaming of opening a farm-to-table spot since since 2006. When it opened in 2008, Bolsa was — for its partners, for the handful of high-profile chefs who came through its tiny kitchen, and for so many Dallas diners — a spotlight on locally-sourced food in an undervalued neighborhood.

From the bottom of our hearts we want to thank all of you for 12 years of community, love and support. For more than a...

Posted by Bolsa Restaurant on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

“We were certainly the first accessible farm-to-table restaurant in Dallas,” Zielke says. “And the first real cocktail program. And really, the first restaurant to bring public attention to Oak Cliff.”

Read more on Bolsa from our partners at The Dallas Morning News. To read about a handful of other restaurants that have closed this month, including Luck, Stonedeck Pizza Pub and others, click here.

