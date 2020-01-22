Say Goodbye to the Now-Closed Bolsa, One of Dallas’ Most Unique Restaurants

Restaurateur Chris Zielke pauses after confirming the fresh news that Bolsa in Oak Cliff served its final dinner on Jan. 21.
“This conversation makes me emotional,” he says, then goes quiet. Zielke, Chris Jeffers and their two partners had been dreaming of opening a farm-to-table spot since since 2006. When it opened in 2008, Bolsa was — for its partners, for the handful of high-profile chefs who came through its tiny kitchen, and for so many Dallas diners — a spotlight on locally-sourced food in an undervalued neighborhood.
“We were certainly the first accessible farm-to-table restaurant in Dallas,” Zielke says. “And the first real cocktail program. And really, the first restaurant to bring public attention to Oak Cliff.”
