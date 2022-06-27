Rideshare Company Alto Opens New HQ in Dallas

Dallas-based Alto, a leader in ride-hailing and private transportation has relocated its headquarters to a new, 16,000-square-foot building in Dallas' Design District.

The new adaptive reuse project and creative office space was recently unveiled in Quadrant Investment Properties' Manufacturing District, part of the larger Design District.

"We are excited to officially move into our new home in the Dallas Design District and welcome our team back to the office in a space that will inspire creativity and innovation," Alto CEO Will Coleman said in a statement.

The new building on 141 Manufacturing Street will house around 100 employees, including company executives.

The building includes a rooftop lounge with a kitchen and balcony with views of downtown Dallas. The space also includes an outdoor walking trail that connects the entire project together.

Chad Cook, QIP founder said that he "believe[s] that the unique amenity rich environment that the Manufacturing District provides is the answer to the question of 'will workers come back to the office?'

According to Transwestern research, the Design District has seen nearly $1 billion in private investment over the last 15 years. With top-tier local and out-of-market restaurants, and new retail concepts, the area features multiple nightlife and entertainment destinations.

Alto is an upscale ride-hailing service that began in Dallas in 2018. Alto provides priority booking and pre-scheduled rides for its members.