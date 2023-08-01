Portillo's continues North Texas expansion into Fort Worth

Chicagoland favorite Portillo's confirms plans to open a restaurant in Cowtown.

The Fort Worth location will be located in the North City Development, along N. Tarrant Parkway between Interstate 35W and U.S. Highway 287, about 10 miles south of Texas Motor Speedway.

Portillo's is famous for several signature items including Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and their chocolate cake shake.

Like the restaurant that opened in The Colony earlier this year, the Fort Worth restaurant will feature a garage-style design, a double-drive through and include an outdoor patio.

"Since opening our first location in Texas this past January, we have loved serving fans from all across the Dallas-Fort Worth area," says Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo. "We quickly followed the successful opening of our restaurant in The Colony by announcing plans to open restaurants in Allen and Arlington, and are thrilled to share additional plans to further expand into the DFW area. We can't wait to bring our unrivaled Chicago street food to even more fans and newcomers in Fort Worth."

Portillo's did not say when they expect construction to begin or when the restaurant will open. Hiring is expected to begin soon for managers and shift leads.

Earlier this year, Portillo's confirmed plans for restaurants in Allen, near the Allen Premium Outlets, and along South Cooper Street in Arlington. In February, The Dallas Morning News first reported Portillo's was permitting locations in the Alliance area as well as a second location in Rayzor Ranch in Denton. Portillo’s has not yet confirmed the Denton location.