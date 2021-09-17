Photos: Crescent Real Estate Bringing $250 Million Luxury Development to Cowtown's Cultural District

Museum Place rendering, aerial.
Crescent development, architectural rendering, September 2021. The project is expected to be completed in two years.
Crescent development, architectural rendering, September 2021. The project is expected to be completed in two years.
Crescent development, architectural rendering, September 2021. The project is expected to be completed in two years.
Crescent development, architectural rendering, September 2021. The project is expected to be completed in two years.
Museum Place rendering, hotel.
Museum Place rendering — lobby.
Museum Place rendering — ballroom.
Museum Place rendering — guestroom.
Museum Place rendering — meeting rooms.
Museum Place rendering — restaurant and bar.
Museum Place rendering, site plan.

